IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,655 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($20.12) to GBX 1,655 ($20.18) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of IMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of IMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IMI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of IMI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMI stock remained flat at $31.80 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. IMI has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

