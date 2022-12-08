Immutable X Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $253.54 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002597 BTC on major exchanges.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Immutable X Token Trading
