Immutable X Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $253.54 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002597 BTC on major exchanges.



Immutable X Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

