Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 78,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,633,060 shares.The stock last traded at $7.19 and had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.57 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

