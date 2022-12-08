INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Head to Head Survey

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for INmune Bio and Vaxcyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vaxcyte 0 0 2 0 3.00

INmune Bio currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 123.96%. Vaxcyte has a consensus target price of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.20%. Given INmune Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

11.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares INmune Bio and Vaxcyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $180,000.00 638.08 -$30.34 million ($1.75) -3.66 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$100.08 million ($2.95) -14.65

INmune Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INmune Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio -7,076.59% -43.02% -34.04% Vaxcyte N/A -50.84% -44.89%

Summary

INmune Bio beats Vaxcyte on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

