Insider Buying: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Acquires 44,084 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 44,084 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 490 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £216,011.60 ($263,396.66).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Paragon Banking Group stock traded up GBX 12.90 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 512.50 ($6.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 432.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 481.61. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 640.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 619 ($7.55).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a GBX 19.20 ($0.23) dividend. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Paragon Banking Group

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.