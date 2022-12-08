Insider Buying: Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Major Shareholder Buys 14,182 Shares of Stock

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles L. Frischer acquired 14,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $24,109.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 437,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,979.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Regional Health Properties Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:RHE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 45,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,351. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $7.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

