Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Insider Sells $131,682.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $37.05 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

