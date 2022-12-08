Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 8,988 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DexCom Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,619,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,670. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Get DexCom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in DexCom by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,876 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.