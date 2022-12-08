Insider Selling: EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Sells £340,587.80 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Andy Thorburn sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,876 ($22.88), for a total value of £340,587.80 ($415,300.33).

EMIS Group Trading Down 0.2 %

EMIS opened at GBX 1,870 ($22.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. EMIS Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,116 ($13.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,918 ($23.39). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,874.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,802.18.

EMIS Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a GBX 17.60 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

