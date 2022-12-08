Insider Selling: FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Insider Sells $66,280.00 in Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FMC Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $127.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.79.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.