Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $339.75. 227,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.78 and its 200-day moving average is $319.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

