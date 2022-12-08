Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Sells $49,333.70 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $49,333.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 626,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,151,304.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Poshmark Price Performance

POSH opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Poshmark

Several research firms have weighed in on POSH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 94.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Poshmark by 42.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,417 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Poshmark in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.