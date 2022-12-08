Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eri Chaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.38. 886,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $658.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.67. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.48 EPS. RH’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RH. William Blair began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RH by 146.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in RH by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RH by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

