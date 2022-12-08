Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells $22,361.32 in Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,084 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $22,361.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 313,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $13.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,254 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 7,457,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,622 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 916,820 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,064,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,620,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Theravance Biopharma

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

