Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $635,000.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,808 shares in the company, valued at $876,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

