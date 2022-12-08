Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Sells $302,400.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 828,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,781,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $268,440.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $254,580.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $311,430.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $354,960.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $423,220.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $359,040.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $413,420.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of -0.40. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.73 million. Analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Xometry by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xometry by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

