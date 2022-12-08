Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) SVP Sells $15,685.38 in Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $15,685.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 1.6 %

IART traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,411. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

