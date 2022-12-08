International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys New Shares in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Concert Pharmaceuticals makes up 6.5% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNCE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.38. 3,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

CNCE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

