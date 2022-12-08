International Biotechnology Trust PLC Buys Shares of 1,378 Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Caribou Biosciences makes up approximately 2.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 286,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 204,545 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

CRBU traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 11,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.