International Biotechnology Trust PLC Decreases Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC cut its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,083 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics makes up about 1.6% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,102,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 743,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,111. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.56.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink set a $64.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

