International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $107,000 Position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC cut its stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,813 shares during the quarter. Gamida Cell makes up approximately 1.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Gamida Cell were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the period. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,795. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMDA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

