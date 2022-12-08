International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases New Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Exelixis accounts for approximately 3.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Exelixis by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 339,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Exelixis by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

EXEL traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,787. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

