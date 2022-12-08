International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases Shares of 1,857 Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.12.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

Genmab A/S Profile

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,004. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.