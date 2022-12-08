International Biotechnology Trust PLC Trims Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC decreased its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,141 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

About HUTCHMED

HCM traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. 11,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

