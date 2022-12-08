Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (IVPG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 on February 15th

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Stock Performance
LON IVPG opened at GBX 224 ($2.73) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £227.74 million and a PE ratio of 1,866.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 220.46. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 252 ($3.07).
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Company Profile
