Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Holdings Lifted by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $364,000.

Shares of PHO stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,235. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

