Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30. 12,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 13,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Invesque Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$73.05 million and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.96.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

