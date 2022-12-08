Investors Buy Large Volume of NU Put Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 30,917 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 21% compared to the average daily volume of 25,494 put options.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. 875,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,940,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NU has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NU

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NU by 74.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,891,000 after buying an additional 40,195,640 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NU by 194.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,833,000 after buying an additional 57,632,661 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NU by 151.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,336,000 after buying an additional 39,497,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NU by 3,385.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after buying an additional 50,206,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in NU by 10.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after buying an additional 4,519,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.