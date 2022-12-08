Investors Buy Large Volume of NU Put Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 30,917 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 21% compared to the average daily volume of 25,494 put options.
Shares of NU stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. 875,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,940,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NU has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.
NU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
