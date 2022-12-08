Invitoken Price Reaches $1.58 on Exchanges (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Invitoken token can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00009166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Invitoken has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $81,196.60 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001961 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $940.20 or 0.05466479 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00508108 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,221.55 or 0.30371102 BTC.
Invitoken Token Profile
Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken.
Invitoken Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.
