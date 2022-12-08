Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lowered its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,385 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $769,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after buying an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.26. 4,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.31 and a beta of 0.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

