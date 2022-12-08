iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.39 and last traded at C$27.40. 54,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 75,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.45.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.58.

