iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917,277 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $176,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after buying an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,096,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $99.59. 41,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,638. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.71.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

