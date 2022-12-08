IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives $28.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISEE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,946 shares of company stock worth $3,124,940. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.