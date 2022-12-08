Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$4.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.3 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.34. 4,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day moving average is $189.92. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $155.33 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,616,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 81,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

