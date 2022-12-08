Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $13.67

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $14.22. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 266 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on JANX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
