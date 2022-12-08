Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $13.67

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.67, but opened at $14.22. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 266 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JANX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

About Janux Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.