Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $174.67

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.67 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 152.15 ($1.86). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 154.50 ($1.88), with a volume of 7,681 shares changing hands.
Jarvis Securities Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1,409.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Jarvis Securities Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.18%.
Insider Activity at Jarvis Securities
Jarvis Securities Company Profile
Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.
