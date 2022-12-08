Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $174.67

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.67 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 152.15 ($1.86). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 154.50 ($1.88), with a volume of 7,681 shares changing hands.

Jarvis Securities Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1,409.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Jarvis Securities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.18%.

Insider Activity at Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

In other news, insider Stephen Martin Middleton purchased 10,000 shares of Jarvis Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($16,461.41).

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

