Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €20.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.05) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($43.68) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($49.89) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

