Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Flowers Foods, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a report released on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Flowers Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on FLO. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,567,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 81,010 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $788,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 41.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

