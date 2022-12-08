John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.11 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLY shares. CJS Securities raised John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of WLY traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.95. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $58.20.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $487.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $85,292.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

