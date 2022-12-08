Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,249 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $242,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 501.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.26. 58,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,126. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $463.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

