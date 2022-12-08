Joseph (Seph) Glew Acquires 9,816 Shares of Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 9,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,251.60 ($8,893.69).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wotso Property alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 25,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,750.00 ($22,651.01).

On Friday, October 21st, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 16,032 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,895.71 ($13,352.83).

On Friday, October 7th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 13,521 shares of Wotso Property stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,455.61 ($11,715.18).

On Thursday, September 15th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 2,607 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.33 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,469.92 ($2,328.80).

On Friday, September 9th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 3,020 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.34 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,043.78 ($2,713.95).

Wotso Property Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.49.

Wotso Property Company Profile

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wotso Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wotso Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.