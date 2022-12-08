JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target to €350.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €330.00 ($347.37) to €350.00 ($368.42) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MURGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($255.79) to €290.00 ($305.26) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €255.00 ($268.42) to €270.00 ($284.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($254.74) to €246.00 ($258.95) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($322.11) to €316.00 ($332.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

