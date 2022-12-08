JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Price Target to €53.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €54.00 ($56.84) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($61.05) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CLLNY opened at $17.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.35.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

