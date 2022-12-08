JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target to GBX 270

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSCDY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 3.25 ($0.04) to GBX 3.10 ($0.04) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.56) to GBX 238 ($2.90) in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Tesco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tesco has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

Tesco Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

