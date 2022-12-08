JUMPN (JST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.26

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One JUMPN token can now be purchased for $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on major exchanges. JUMPN has a total market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JUMPN

JUMPN was first traded on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUMPN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

