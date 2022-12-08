JUST Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market cap of $202.57 million and $25.44 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002106 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $947.24 or 0.05499934 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00509440 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.16 or 0.30450740 BTC.
About JUST
JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.
Buying and Selling JUST
