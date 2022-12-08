Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 99000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Kane Biotech Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name; and medical device coatings under the Aledex name.

