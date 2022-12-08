Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.61

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 3110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $600.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

