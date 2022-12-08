Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.61

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 3110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Kimball Electronics Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $600.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimball Electronics (KE)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.