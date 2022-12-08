Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is Clough Capital Partners L P’s 7th Largest Position

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,707,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 3.6% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $28,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 80,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 424,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9,967.8% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 51,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,434 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $4,065,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.7 %

KMI traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 249,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,663,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

