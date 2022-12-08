KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $45.59 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 19% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $45.59 million and $369,078.89 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0912 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010928 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021119 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00236929 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003746 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09312616 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $263,406.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

